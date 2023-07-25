William Shatner's Favorite Jacket

I’ve sketched it, patterned it, planned for it, even thought about what civilian outfits I could pair it with since June of 1989.

Fictionally, the Bomber Jacket is something special in and of itself. Just like the wraparound tunics Captain Kirk wore in TOS, we’ve only ever seen people who hold the rank of Captain (or above that) wearing the jacket. That places it in a special category of “Captains” uniforms that would eventually lead to Captain Picard’s own bomber jacket uniform a generation later (and another favorite uniform piece).

[You have a lot of those, John. - Ed.]

Over the years, I collected all kinds of data, pictures and even anecdotal stories about that uniform jacket, and I became convinced that there was someone else out there who perhaps liked that jacket as much as I did…Captain Kirk himself: William Shatner. Well, think about it. He wrote and directed Star Trek V. He made choices about what Captain Kirk should wear throughout that film, and he dressed himself with that Bomber Jacket in no less than three scenes. He even paired it with civilian clothes: a pair of Levi’s and a t-shirt from Yosemite National Park (“Go Climb a Rock”).