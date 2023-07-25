Published Oct 14, 2013
William Shatner Added To Destination Star Trek Germany Guest List
Captain on board! It's official. William Shatner has just been added to the guest list for Destination Star Trek Germany, which will be held February 21-23, 2014, at the Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. Shatner, Star Trek's legendary James T. Kirk, joins a guest list that already includes Brent Spiner, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman, Casey Biggs and Vaughn Armstrong.
Fans attending Destination Star Trek Germany can can expect to enjoy talks, photo shoots and autograph opportunities, as well as the chance to check out sets, props, costumes and much more. Destination Star Trek Germany, like Destination Star Trek London in 2012, will be produced by Media 10 with Showmasters Ltd.
Tickets are available now. Visit www.DestinationStarTrek.com for more details and to purchase tickets. Fans can also DSTG on Twitter, @StarTrek_DST, or become a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/DestinationStarTrek.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for breaking news about the event, including additional guests.