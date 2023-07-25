Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 12, 2012

    Willabee & Ward Beams Up Trek Snow Globes

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Is there anything more classically collectible than snow globes? We don’t think so, and neither does Willabee & Ward. The company has just introduced their Star Trek Snow Globe line, which will ultimately include 12 globes commemorating TOS, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as the TOS and TNG features, with the Enterprise, Shuttlecraft Galileo, Defiant, Voyager, a Klingon Bird of Prey and more among the ships depicted. According to Willabee & Ward, each Trek snow globe is a one-of-a-kind piece that’s been crafted of cold-cast porcelain, hand painted by skilled artisans and measures approximately 3 ½ inches in height.

    Fans can receive their first Star Trek Snow Globe for free, paying only a shipping/service fee of $3.95, and then will receive additional globes once a month, priced at $24.95 each (plus shipping/service), with no obligation to purchase additional globes. Willabee & Ward is also offering a wooden display rack for the same regular price as a globe.

    For additional information and to order the globe, click HERE.

