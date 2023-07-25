Players will have some tough choices to make as they equip their Gorn Raider to undertake the Ambush At Cestus III mission. Will the Federation away team be able to make it back to their ship before the Gorn player destroys the Federation ship in orbit or will the Gorn’s ambush be successful?

Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a preview of the next ship in Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 13.