Wil Wheaton Set for Destination Star Trek Europe

Wil Wheaton has just been added to the guest list for Destination Star Trek Europe, which will be held October 7-9 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England. Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation

, joins an impressive array of guests that includes William Shatner, Christopher Lloyd, Walter Koenig, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Alexander Siddig, Nicole de Doer, Armin Shimerman, Robert Duncan McNeill, Eric Pierpoint, Martha Hackett and Eddie Paskey. Wheaton and all of the celebrities will be available for talks, autographs and photo ops. In addition to the Trek celebrities, fans will enjoy a wide range of activities including the opportunity to explore interactive exhibits, learn about Star Trek’s impact on science, space and technology, and enjoy parties fit for a golden anniversary.Tickets are now available at www.DestinationStarTrek.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about further guest announcement and event details.