Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 23, 2016

    Wil Wheaton Set for Destination Star Trek Europe

    Wil Wheaton Set for Destination Star Trek Europe

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Wil Wheaton has just been added to the guest list for Destination Star Trek Europe, which will be held October 7-9 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England. Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation

    , joins an impressive array of guests that includes William Shatner, Christopher Lloyd, Walter Koenig, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Alexander Siddig, Nicole de Doer, Armin Shimerman, Robert Duncan McNeill, Eric Pierpoint, Martha Hackett and Eddie Paskey. Wheaton and all of the celebrities will be available for talks, autographs and photo ops. In addition to the Trek celebrities, fans will enjoy a wide range of activities including the opportunity to explore interactive exhibits, learn about Star Trek’s impact on science, space and technology, and enjoy parties fit for a golden anniversary.Tickets are now available at www.DestinationStarTrek.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about further guest announcement and event details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top