Why Do Some Aliens on 'Star Trek' Look Like Humans?

The origin of life on Earth is, perhaps, the most vital mystery we’ve attempted to answer. We know, from the fossil record, that simple single-celled life was present at least as far back as 3.7 billion years ago, and some scientists believe it must have appeared on Earth even earlier. The question of when life took a foothold on our planet is one we can answer with relative certainty, but the how of it is more difficult.

One hypothesis is Panspermia, the idea that life was seeded from elsewhere in our solar system or beyond, not by intelligent entities, but by celestial debris.

The early solar system was a hotbed of collisions, with matter being shared between planets and moons. We’re still discovering fragments of Mars which, after making the long trip through space, found their way to Earth’s surface. And some scientists believe those ancient rocks might have carried life with them. The idea isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem.

Evidence suggests that Mars might have been habitable roughly 3.7 billion years ago, which lines up nicely with the emergence of life on Earth. There’s no evidence of macroscopic life on Mars today. There is, in fact, no direct evidence of life there at all, past or present. But the conditions were such that microbial life could have found a home there, and the presence of methane suggests they might still be there today. If that’s the case, it’s possible ancient Martian microbes might have hitched a ride on an interplanetary meteorite or comet headed for Earth.

Research presented by Dina Pasini, from the University of Kent, at the European Planetary Science Congress supports the possibility of life surviving the trip between worlds.

Their experiments were designed to replicate conditions microbial life might experience when traveling through space and impacting a planet. Pasini used frozen samples of Nannochloropsis, a microscopic marine algae. The samples were loaded into a two-stage light gas gun, accelerating them to speeds of 4.31 miles per second (6.93 kilometers per second), and fired into water. This simulates entering the atmosphere and crashing in the ocean.

As expected, the faster samples were accelerated, the higher their chances of of death were. But there were survivors, suggesting that it is possible for some forms of life to make the trip and survive the impact. And if they find a suitable environment upon arrival, especially one devoid of any competitors, there’s little reason that life would not propagate.

You can think of it like seeds being blown across vast distances by the wind. Some may land on stones or in areas without the right conditions and never germinate. Others might find the right conditions for sprouting, but be choked out by competitors. Some, though, will find hospitable conditions and thrive. That’s how panspermia is thought to work. Primitive life, or the building blocks thereof, could cast about on the cosmic winds, just looking for a nice place to settle down.

Panspermia is, as yet, still unproven but it does provide one possible path by which life of a common origin might exist on more than one world. Life such as this would share a common ancestry even if separated by immeasurable distance.