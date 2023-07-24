Why Being Second-in-Command Rules

Of course, there’s always a caveat. And this was a big one — the first officer gig is only as good as the captain it comes with.

Riker definitely would’ve preferred his own command to serving under Captain Jellico, just as Spock knew that a traumatized Matt Decker should not be the one giving orders. When Riker served on the Pagh and his Klingon captain wouldn’t heed his very correct advice, he had him beamed him off the ship. However, the rest of us are not afforded the same opportunity no matter how much we yearn for it.

However, I cannot agree with Khan (or Milton) that it is better to reign in hell than serve in heaven. I like being the right-hand person. When I’m the captain, I have to manage up, dealing with higher-ups who aren’t aware of what the day-to-day reality is like. I have to play diplomat. I have to be everything to everybody, and I have to hide my vulnerabilities. As second-in-command, my opinions are taken seriously, more so than others because of my high position on the team. I have the freedom to suggest my weirder ideas. I’m not in the budget meetings; and let me tell you, those are not very exciting. I get to weigh in on all the big decisions, but leave the final, sometimes agonizing, decisions to someone else. Gratefully. Sure, I’m in media instead of working for Starfleet, but sometimes those decisions affect everything from content quality to people’s jobs. They matter!