Why 'A Final Unity' is the Perfect 'Star Trek' Gaming Experience

Those are fine experiences, but they don’t truly showcase the heart of Star Trek the way A Final Unity did. But perhaps the future of Trek gaming lies in the path trailblazed by another franchise: The Walking Dead.

The adventure game genre retreated into a niche experience in the 2000s, but Telltale Games (staffed by 1990s Lucasarts veterans) reinvigorated and modernized the experience by using genre staples such as dialogue trees and puzzle solving with new innovations such as quicktime events and branching storylines with permanent ripple effects.

This model has been utilized in a few different ways, with big-budget productions (Until Dawn) and smaller critical darlings (Life is Strange). The throughline, no matter the production value, is an emphasis on story, character, and player agency. In theory, something like A Final Unity would be possible for this modern format. Of course, modern gaming thrives with quality voice acting, and that could provide plenty of new opportunities for Star Trek to explore beyond existing canon. Imagine a Titan-based narrative adventure, one with voice work by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis that utilizes established series screenwriters.

Doing such a project would fit right into the current plan to expand Star Trek's footprint on the modern entertainment landscape, all while providing cost-effective ways to extend franchise narrative with established characters. But regardless of when in the canon (or which timeline) such a project takes place, it will only succeed if it remains true to Star Trek by combining relationships, dignity, science, diplomacy, and heart. And if they need to find a perfect model for that — or just a fun way to prepare for Star Trek: Picard — then it's a good thing that A Final Unity is available to play via Abandonware and DOS emulation.