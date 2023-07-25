Published Mar 22, 2017
Who Wore It Better? -- Trek Cats Edition
Captain’s Log: We have entered a galaxy where beloved illustrator Jenny Parks has conjured an astonishingly vivid homage to Star Trek: The Original Series with an unexpected twist: a cast of cats. Star Trek Cats is a new take on the iconic characters and scenes, from Kirk in the Captain’s chair to Spock offering his Vulcan wisdom.
The cat-filled scenes leave us with just one question: who wore it better? Set phasers to stun-ning.
Captain James T. Kirk OR this Orange Tabby?
“Captain’s Log. Our position, orbiting Psi 2000.”
Chief Engineer Montgomery “Scotty” Scott OR this Scottish Fold?
Science Officer and First Officer Spock OR this Oriental Shorthair?
“Live long and prosper.”
Lt. Commander Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy OR this Gray-and-White Longhair?
“I’m not a magician, Spock, just an old country doctor.”
Lieutenant Nyota Uhura OR this Burmese?
“Incoming communication, Captain.”
Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu OR this Japanese Bobtail?
“Fear not, fair lady!”
