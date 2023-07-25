Who Wore It Better? -- Trek Cats Edition

Captain’s Log: We have entered a galaxy where beloved illustrator Jenny Parks has conjured an astonishingly vivid homage to Star Trek: The Original Series with an unexpected twist: a cast of cats. Star Trek Cats is a new take on the iconic characters and scenes, from Kirk in the Captain’s chair to Spock offering his Vulcan wisdom.

The cat-filled scenes leave us with just one question: who wore it better? Set phasers to stun-ning.

Captain James T. Kirk OR this Orange Tabby?

“Captain’s Log. Our position, orbiting Psi 2000.”

Chief Engineer Montgomery “Scotty” Scott OR this Scottish Fold?

Science Officer and First Officer Spock OR this Oriental Shorthair?

“Live long and prosper.”

Lt. Commander Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy OR this Gray-and-White Longhair?