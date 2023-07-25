Published Mar 26, 2018
Who Wore It Better: The Crew or Cats
The cats are back in their continuing mission: to boldly go where no one has gone before. Jenny Parks’ Star Trek: The Next Generation Cats -- follow-up to the bestselling Star Trek Cats -- brings the many adventures of Star Trek to life in a faithfully feline homage to the hit series.
From encounters with the Borg to adventures on the holodeck, Captain Picard and the rest of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D crew are reimagined as cats with lovingly detailed and eyebrow-raising scenes from throughout the award-winning series.
The cat-filled scenes leave us with just one very important question: who wore it better?
Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge OR this Havana Brown?
Captain Jean-Luc Picard OR this Sphynx?
“I am Locutus…of Borg. Resistance…is futile. Your life, as it has been…is over. From this time forward…you will service…us.”
Guinan OR this American Shorthair?
“My name is Guinan. I tend bar, and I listen.”
Data OR this Domestic Shorthair?
Q OR this Domestic Shorthair?
“You will now answer to the charge of being a grievously savage race.”
Worf OR this Persian?
“Sir, I protest! I am not a merry cat!”
Feline or not, Star Trek: The Next Generation has never looked so good. Star Trek: The Next Generation Cats will be available as a 64-page hardcover on March 27 from Chronicle Books, priced at $14.97.
Go to www.ChronicleBooks.com to pre-order it.