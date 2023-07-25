Who Wore It Better: The Crew or Cats

The cats are back in their continuing mission: to boldly go where no one has gone before. Jenny Parks’ Star Trek: The Next Generation Cats -- follow-up to the bestselling Star Trek Cats -- brings the many adventures of Star Trek to life in a faithfully feline homage to the hit series.

From encounters with the Borg to adventures on the holodeck, Captain Picard and the rest of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D crew are reimagined as cats with lovingly detailed and eyebrow-raising scenes from throughout the award-winning series.

The cat-filled scenes leave us with just one very important question: who wore it better?

Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge OR this Havana Brown?