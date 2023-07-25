Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Game On The Way

The world’s s most popular TV game show is getting a Star Trek twist. That’s right, Star Trek – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Special Edition for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 is beaming your way… if you live outside the United States. The game, from doublesix digital publishing and Deep Silver, captures the look and feel of the original Star Trek universe. Set aboard a Constitution-class starship bridge, ST-WWTBAM features 600 TOS-based questions, as well as a host, audience, contestants and lifelines, all with a TOS theme. Players can select from four avatars that include Lt. Uhura, a human cadet, an Orion slave girl and a Vulcan officer, while the Phone-A-Friend lifeline offers eight TOS-centric characters from which to choose.

Game play works much like the TV game show, with participants engaged first in a speed round, and then tasked with answering increasingly tougher questions on the way to a $1 million prize – a virtual $1 million in this instance, of course. In addition to the Phone-A-Friend lifeline, players can turn to the Fifty-Fifty and Ask The Audience lifelines for help in a pinch. Up to four friends can compete in a local multiplayer mode.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about the pricing and availability of Star Trek – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Special Edition.