Who Needs Genitronics?

But should it prove viable, this approach has some amazing upsides. As long as the right nutrients are present, the stem cells seem not only to grow of their own accord, they even arrange themselves into what looks like a functional spinal cord without a lot of outside management. Put 2 + 2 together, and you could end up with a procedure that takes cells from a paralyzed patient, turns them into stem cells, and grows a replacement spinal cord that has a much lower chance of rejection than a standard transplant.

This is one of those rare cases where something we're working on right now might actually be better than the Star Trek version: Dr. Russell's genitronic replicator worked by laboriously reading the DNA of the organ it was attempting to copy, then essentially 3D printing a new version from raw materials. While it was an interesting and bold idea, it was also clunky and prone to technical failure — at one point during Worf's procedure, the scanning mechanism broke down and the doctors had to complete the scan by hand. The Dresden researchers' approach might take longer but is less error-prone, as it simply involves setting up some stem cells and essentially getting out of their way while they grow themselves into a new spinal cord in a process perfected by nature over eons.

So we might actually be a little ahead of the 24th-century curve on that one, and bonus: we didn't have to deal with a sketchy, corner-cutting, patient-killing doctor!