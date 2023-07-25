Who is the Wallenberg Behind Picard’s Wallenberg Class Ships?

In addition to the name of a fictional starship class, Raoul Wallenberg has received many real-world honors. He has been honored as one of the Righteous Gentiles (non-Jews who saved Jews during the Holocaust) by Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem, one of just ten Swedes to receive this recognition. Wallenberg is one of just eight people to ever be granted honorary US citizenship, a list that includes Churchill and Mother Teresa. As it turns out, the Congressman who introduced the legislation to grant him that honorary citizenship was Tom Lantos, the only Holocaust survivor to serve in the US Congress, and a man whose life was actually saved by Wallenberg! The United States Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC is located on a street named Raoul Wallenberg Place, and my wife’s Jewish elementary school is located on Charleston, South Carolina’s Raoul Wallenberg Blvd. There have been movies, operas, and songs written about him. As a hero who saved thousands of lives, he is certainly deserving of the additional honor of having a Starfleet vessel named after him.

In January of 1945, the Soviet army liberated Budapest, and on January 17th, 1945, Wallenberg was escorted out of the city to meet with more senior Russian military leaders to discuss how to help the surviving Jews of Hungary. He was never seen again, though evidence suggests he likely died in the infamous Lubyanka prison in 1947. In 2017, his niece filed a lawsuit asking the Russian government to release the details of what happened to him, but it was rejected ). We may never know when or how he died, but we know how he lived… and how many people lived because of him.