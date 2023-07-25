White Dwarfs, Red Dwarfs, and Blue Giants, Oh My!

Figure 3: The Orion Nebula (a star forming region). Image Credit: NASA, C.R. O'Dell and S.K. Wong (Rice University).

The biggest stars are very hot, so they are called blue giants. An example of this is Rigel in the constellation of Orion. Rigel has been mentioned in Star Trek many times, among them in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home as a monitoring station. Other blue giants we have encountered in Star Trek are Mintaka (TNG “Who Watches the Watchers”) and Alpha Eridani A (TOS “Wolf in the Fold”).

Our Sun, a mature star, has a surface temperature of 5800 Kelvin, which is why it is yellow. Being a small star it is called a yellow dwarf. Other yellow dwarfs we have encountered in Star Trek lore are the star surrounded by the Dyson sphere in TNG’s “Relics”, Ocampa’s primary star in the Delta Quadrant (VOY “Caretaker”), and the Calindra system in the Delphic Expanse (ENT “Proving Ground”).The smallest stars are very cool (as stars go), and therefore are called red dwarfs. An example of this is Wolf 359, the location of the epic battle with the Borg (TNG “The Best of Both Worlds”). Another red dwarf is 40 Eridani C, a star in a triple system also containing the primary star of Vulcan (40 Eridani A).

As the stars continue their thermonuclear fusion, converting Hydrogen into Helium and energy, eventually they will run out of Hydrogen in the core (much like your car will run out of gas). The fusion will stop, the core will collapse, and the outer gas envelope of the star will expand and cool off. Now the star is rather cool and much larger than before, so it is called a red giant. An example of this is Antares, which, aside from being the heart of the scorpion in the constellation of Scorpio, was the subject of a song Uhura sang in the rec-room (Beyond Antares, TOS “The Conscience of the King”, “The Changeling”).

As the more massive stars become red giants, they become monstrously large, earning them the label of red supergiant. An example of this is Betelgeuse in the constellation of Orion. It is so large, that despite its distance from us, the folks from the Hubble Space Telescope were able to measure its radius directly. In Star Trek, the Betelgeuse system was mentioned in ST: The Motion Picture as the home of the Betelgeusians.