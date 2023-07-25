Which TNG Member Would Make The Best Captain?

And here are some of what your fellow TNG fans had to say in their comments on our Facebook page:"RIKER, RIKER and only RIKER." -- Sue Eski"I love Next Gen, but I always thought that Riker had an arrogant bully streak in him. Dr Crusher!" -- Josephine M. Cox"Riker did get his own ship, the Titan. It was mentioned in the film Nemesis." -- Pamela March"Of course he would be the best captain. Whenever he took command in TNG, things got done. He has the right combination of all the traits that make a good leader." -- Garth Palmer"Captain Riker sounds good. I would definitely watch that." -- Tom HigginsAnd, here's one more:"Data all the way." -- Melodie Smith