Which Oscar-winning Writer Cameo-ed in Two Star Trek Films?

Well, he is. And did you know that that same screenwriter – who is also a producer and now a film director, too – has appeared in not one, but two Star Trek features? Well, he has. He is Akiva Goldsman, the writer and/or producer of everything from Batman Forever, Practical Magic, A Beautiful Mind (for which he won his Oscar) and I, Robot to The Da Vinci Code, I Am Legend, Fringe and the upcoming fantastical love story, Winter’s Tale.

So what is Goldsman’s Star Trek connection, and why did he play a Vulcan Council Member in Star Trek (2009)and a Starfleet Admiral in Star Trek Into Darkness? There’s a hint to be found in that list of credits – Fringe, of course – but the story goes much deeper than that. StarTrek.com discovered as much when we spoke with Goldsman about Winter’s Tale, which he wrote, produced and directed, and which is set to open on Feb. 14. Here’s what he had to say about Trek and Winter’s Tale.

How big of a Star Trek fan are you?

GOLDSMAN: I am a dyed-in-the-wool, diehard, 1000-percent Trekkie, and I say Trekkie, not Trekker, and I don’t care what the nomenclature has become. I think my first Star Trek convention was at the Statler Hilton Hotel in 1977 or 1978. I grew up in Brooklyn, and what you saw (of Star Trek) was on WPIX, Channel 11, and you watched it at 7 every night. I’m not quite old enough, I don’t think, to ever remember having seen it in primetime. But I picked it up very quickly in syndication. I remember going to the Star Trek conventions to see the actual colors, because it was the first time we ever saw it projected. I remember seeing blooper reel for the first time. Also, our mothers let us get a room, which was absurd. This was in the days when you bought giant bags of pot, which were all seeds and stems, and rolled them on Goodbye Yellow Brick Road or Frampton Comes Alive.

So I loved the show. It was tied to early adolescent liberation, just personally. I’ve just been obsessed with it my whole life. I read all the David Gerrold books. I read the numbered, short-story-ilizations of all the episodes. I read all the Harlan Ellison “City on the Edge of Forever” nonsense. I was just that kid. And I lived for the resurrection of the property. I was in college when Star Trek: The Motion Picture came out. I was in love with Persis Khambatta, bald or not. I sort of thought, “Well, that’s too bad (about TMP),” and then Wrath of Khan happened, and it was the second coming for everybody. So I just loved it. I’ve seen every episode of every show, except the digitally remastered ones, just because I haven’t.

And somewhere along the way, you became friends with J.J. Abrams…

GOLDSMAN: I introduced J.J. to his wife. I did Fringe. And so when he was doing the first Star Trek, I basically begged. That went OK, so then I guess it was maybe just a good idea to bring whatever folks from the first one back in (for the second one). I might have begged some more. And there I was. I couldn’t love it more. I have a bubblegum card right here in my office of me in the Vulcan council.

Did you have a nerdgasm when they put your Vulcan ears on?