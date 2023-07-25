Where Will You Park Your Cloaked Klingon Bird of Prey?

OK, we’ve just come across what we think is the coolest Star Trek product ever (or at least this week). Diamond Select, at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, will offer a Comic-Con exclusive: a fully cloaked Klingon Bird of Prey, based on of the Diamond Select’s most recent electronic starships. The cloaked Bird of Prey is cast entirely in transparent plastic, with all of the electronics removed, making it nearly invisible. Simple and brilliant. Like the standard edition, the product measures 12 inches long, with a 19-inch wingspan, but it also features a transparent display base and translucent landing gear.