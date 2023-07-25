Where It All Started: Gold Key

Fans of Star Trek comic books can go back to the future or, more specifically, to where it all started. IDW Publishing, on Wednesday, will release Star Trek Gold Key Archives, Vol. 3, a collection of the first comic-book adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise and her brave crew. Fully remastered with now colors, Vol. 3 includes such stories as "Dark Traveler," The Hijacked Planet," The Enterprise Mutiny" and more, with Len Wein among the writers. The art is by Alberto Giolatti and the cover is by Michael Stribling.StarTrek.com has exclusive preview pages that you can check out below.