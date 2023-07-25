Where Can Technology Take Us?

Star Trek’s very existence depends on technology: warp drive and transporter for mobility, tricorder for health and holodeck for entertainment. Technology is important to Star Trek, and it is important off the screen as well for improving the quality of life. When you want to go from Paris to Rome you can rely on high-efficiency thermodynamic turbines to propel an aircraft. The production of stainless steel for buildings, cars, and airplanes can rely on machines to get the raw materials out of the ground, process and shape them into the product.

We need more innovations to our real technology, not made-up technology. As innovators around the world seem to be busy inventing new tech, some are simply repacking existing technologies. Algorithms turn into "artificial intelligence", databases into "big data" and "blockchain." Technological progress is much harder to achieve than sitting in a committee and coming up with new marketing labels; Elon Musk has even said: "Technological progress does not happen automatically. It must be achieved through investment and very hard work. Without this, technology might even degenerate."

Real technology positively disrupts the capabilities of humans to interact with their environment. Star Trek shows us how important capabilities these are: the ability to travel and explore the universe at high speeds, and the infrastructure to support a wealthy and growing population in this universe in a sustainable manner.