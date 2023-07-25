Where Are They Now? TNG Guest Star Elizabeth Dennehy

Lt. Commander Shelby – in “The Best of Both Worlds, Part I and II” -- was brilliant, had a great vision for contending with the Borg and made no bones about her feelings for Riker. She considered him weak and sought to replace him as first officer. Elizabeth Dennehy played Shelby so powerfully that fans rooted for her to join the TNG cast or return as Shelby in a subsequent Trek series. It never happened, but 22 years later, Dennehy’s performance remains as riveting as ever and the actress – yes, she’s the daughter of Brian Dennehy – is still a favorite of Trek fans worldwide. Dennehy will be on hand next month at Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention, and StarTrek.com recently had the opportunity to catch up with Dennehy for an easygoing, informative interview. Here’s what she had to say about her TNG experience and her life today as a mom and actress.

If we’re not mistaken, TNG was only your second or third job in Hollywood. How did you land the role?

Dennehy: I was 28 and I’d moved to Hollywood and I had an audition for Star Trek. I was like, “Ugh, God, science-fiction.” I was very haughty… not disdainful, but I was a classically trained Shakespearean actress. But then, look at Patrick Stewart. I went in and it was a lot of dialogue, and I was ultimately just so pleased to be chosen. The room was filled with lots of people that I recognized, so it was a great vote of confidence to get a job so soon after coming to L.A. It made me feel like, “OK, I belong here.” It was a real thrill to be on the set. I called my grandmother from a payphone at the studio and said, “I’m calling you from the Paramount lot.” Just to be able to do that, it was a real thrill. When I saw what I had to wear… less thrilling. Nobody wants to walk around in a skin-tight Spandex jumpsuit.

Did you know thing one about Star Trek when you got the job?

Dennehy: No, and I hesitate to even tell people that. I’d never watched The Original Series. I’d never watched The Next Generation. I don’t know why, but I’d just never gotten into sci-fi and fantasy shows. So I had no idea who Riker was. I didn’t know any of the characters. I was completely ignorant. I showed up on the set and met Jonathan Frakes, and he knew my dad. So he and I got on really, really well, and instantly had a lot to talk about. He said, “You have no idea what’s going to happen with this.” He started to explain to me about the conventions and the fans, what being on that show did to your world. I said, “No way, no one’s going to care about me. I’m only doing two episodes.” Man, he knew what he was talking about.

What did you see in Shelby as a character?

Dennehy: I liked that she didn’t let the protocol get in the way of doing the job. She didn’t care about diplomacy. She saw what she had to do and wasn’t going to let anyone stop her from solving the problem that she was brought on board to solve. Some people come up to me at conventions and say, “Oh, you were such a bitch.” I couldn’t play her like that. I had to see her side, and her side was, “You have a problem and I’m here to solve it.” And… she was right. So I always look at Shelby as the kid in school who got straight A’s, had her arm in the air and was saying, “Pick me, pick me!” She knew all the answers and didn’t care if people resented her for it.

That two-parter ranks way up there in the minds of the fans. How much could you tell at the time that you were making something good, maybe even special? Or were you so new to the business you couldn’t know?