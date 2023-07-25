When the Sun Disappears

We have not seen any eclipses in the Star Trek Universe, though we do know they occur on worlds other than Earth. In the Voyager episode “Ex Post Facto,” Lidell Ren talks about an eclipse that she and her husband Professor Tolen Ren witnessed on his home planet Banea back in 2367. Banea has one moon, so in that sense the conditions are similar to ours here on Earth.

Here on Earth we experience two basic types of eclipses, lunar and solar. During both, the Earth and the Moon have to be exactly aligned with the Sun, so that the shadow of one body can hit the other. Our Moon orbits Earth inclined by about 5 degrees, which is why we don’t get eclipses regularly every month. Only when the line of intersection of the orbital planes of the Moon and the Earth (line of nodes) is directly aligned with the Sun can the shadows hit.

When the Earth’s shadow covers the Moon, we have a lunar eclipse. We actually had one just last night. If the Moon goes exactly through Earth shadow, it is a total lunar eclipse. As the Earth is much bigger than the Moon, the Moon can be covered entirely by Earth’s shadow, so everyone on the night side of Earth can see the eclipse.

When the Moon’s shadow hits the Earth, we have a solar eclipse. Since the Moon is much smaller than the Earth, its shadow is much smaller, and it only hits a small area on the Earth. But since Earth rotates around its axis, that spot marches across Earth’s surface. It so happens that the sizes and distances of Moon and Sun from Earth are such that the Moon can cover the Sun exactly. This is what we call a total solar eclipse. And it is a wondrous sight!

And why am I going on about this? As it turns out, this year, specifically on 21 August, the shadow of the Moon will travel across the United States from the Northwest to the Southeast. It has been dubbed the “Great American Solar Eclipse of 2017,” and it is a marvelous opportunity for everyone in the US to experience this unique phenomenon without having to join an expensive expedition. Everyone in the US is within a few hundred miles of the path of totality.