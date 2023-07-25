When Star Trek IV Voyaged Home

The popularity of Star Trek IV at the theater translated to a very successful home video release thanks to the goodwill the film had generated among general audiences and the effective advertising campaign. Thanks to strong sales, the VHS version would be re-released many times, including in 1991, 1993, 1996, and again in 1999 as DVDs began to phase (or phaser!) out video tape technology. One of the most important re-releases of Star Trek IV occurred in March of 1992 with the “Director’s Series” edition, which featured a special introduction by Nimoy.

What makes the 1992 version important was that it helped play a role in educating fans about the value of widescreen home releases. Now, most films are released in widescreen, trying to keep to the director and cinematographer’s original visions without having to pan and scan the image to fit on the pre-HD era square TVs. However, prior to the early 1990s, most of the films shown on television or available on VHS were pan/scanned to fit the entire screen. Director Nimoy demonstrates effectively why widescreen is a better option by using the scene featuring Kirk and Spock riding in Dr. Gillian Taylor’s truck. With a split screen, Nimoy shows how “pan and scan” affects the original intention and humor of the sequence.