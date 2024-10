Wil Wheaton will be back as Wil Wheaton, of course, on The Big Bang Theory. Wheaton will reprise the role he was born to play in tonight's "The Stag Convergence" episode starting at 8:00pm ET on CBS.

So what will he be up to? Wheaton makes an appearance at the bachelor party for Wolowitz. Watch the clip below to see Wil's role at the party!