    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 1, 2015

    Wheaton Asks Capaldi How He Drives the TARDIS

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Wil Wheaton recently interviewed current Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman in advance of the show's upcoming ninth season (Sept. 19) and a special 3D in-cinema event (Sept. 15 and 16), and -- in an outtake from the interview released by the BBC -- he tried his best to convince Capaldi to reveal how he operates the TARDIS. Capaldi countered by asking Wheaton how he operated the Enterprise as Wesley on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Wheaton complied, hoping that Capaldi would then divulge the secrets of driving the TARDIS. Did it work? Check out the video to find out.

