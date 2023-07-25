Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 4, 2015

    Wheaton, Adam Nimoy Guest Tonight on The Big Bang Theory

    Wheaton, Adam Nimoy Guest Tonight on The Big Bang Theory

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Wil Wheaton, Star Trek: The Next Generation's Wesley Crusher, will return to The Big Bang Theory tonight in "The Spock Resonance," and he'll be joined by Adam Nimoy, the son of Leonard Nimoy. In the episode, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) sits for an interview with Nimoy, and that's when the trouble starts. "While being interviewed," a CBS press release reveals, "Sheldon struggles to suppress his emotions about his recent breakup with Amy, despite his overwhelming excitement for the sci-fi subject matter.”

    "The Spock Resonance" will air at 8 p.m. ET, kicking off The Big Bang Theory's move to its new day and time.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top