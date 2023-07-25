Wheaton, Adam Nimoy Guest Tonight on The Big Bang Theory

Wil Wheaton, Star Trek: The Next Generation's Wesley Crusher, will return to The Big Bang Theory tonight in "The Spock Resonance," and he'll be joined by Adam Nimoy, the son of Leonard Nimoy. In the episode, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) sits for an interview with Nimoy, and that's when the trouble starts. "While being interviewed," a CBS press release reveals, "Sheldon struggles to suppress his emotions about his recent breakup with Amy, despite his overwhelming excitement for the sci-fi subject matter.”