    Published Dec 29, 2011

    What's Your New Year's Resolution?

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    We here at StarTrek.com have been coming up with our New Year's resolutions over the past few days. Even though it'll be tough to follow through on all of them -- you know, the usual lose weight, love more, save money, continue to make StarTrek.com the best it can be, etc. -- we're going to give it our best shot.So, as we bid farewell to 2011 and await the arrival of midnight... and 2012, what are YOUR New Year's resolutions, Star Trek-related and otherwise? Please let us know and, in the meantime, have a safe and happy New Year.

