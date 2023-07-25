What's New in Trek and Books for April?

Hot on the heels of the latest Star Trek series, Titan Books brings us their 100-page hardcover Star Trek: Picard Official Collector’s Edition. Go behind the scenes with this comprehensive guide to the new show, including peeks at the production process and detailed information on the cast of characters including Jean-Luc Picard himself, Sir Patrick Stewart. You’ll also find interviews and spotlights with writers and others involved in the creation of this amazing new entry in the Star Trek mythos, all collected from the pages of Titan’s Star Trek Magazine. Order your copy on April 21 for $19.99.

Elsewhere, the world of comics has been impacted by the COVID-19 situation. Most comics publishers have slowed or suspended production as distribution has halted for the time being. In response to this, IDW Publishing has placed its April release slate on hold, including its Star Trek titles. Fans looking for the latest issue of Star Trek: Year Five or the first issue of the all-new Star Trek: Deep Space Nine miniseries "Too Long A Sacrifice" will unfortunately have to wait a bit. The current plan is to send out those comics once distribution resumes. However, the editors and creators want readers to know their work continues and they’re excited to share the new stories they’re concocting. If the slowdown continues into May, watch this space for updates on how those and other projects are proceeding.