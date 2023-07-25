"What You Leave Behind" Aired 18 Years Ago Today

Where were you 18 years ago today? Odds are you were home watching "What You Leave Behind," the two-hour Deep Space Nine series finale, which aired on June 2, 1999. Not only did the episode do a remarkable job of closing out the Dominion War arc, it addressed Sisko's mission as the Emissary, further restored Worf's association with the Klingon Empire, and brough full circle several romances, bromances, friendships and familial relationships: Odo and Quark, Dr. Bashir and Garak, Benjamin and Jake, Kira and Odo, O'Brien and Dr. Bashir, Sisko and Kasidy, Ezri Dax and Dr. Bashir, Kai Winn and Dukat, Quark and Kira, etc. Then, there was that great party in Vic Fontaine's lounge, with Sisko offering these touching words: "To the best crew any captain ever had. This may be the last time we're all together. But no matter what the future holds, no matter how far we travel, a part of us... a very important part, will always remain here, on Deep Space 9."Today, StarTrek.com toasts the 18th anniversary of "What You Leave Behind" by sharing these interesting facts, figures and anecdotes:Kroeker's First Finale