Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Jul 2, 2017

    "What You Leave Behind" Aired 18 Years Ago Today

    "What You Leave Behind" Aired 18 Years Ago Today

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Where were you 18 years ago today? Odds are you were home watching "What You Leave Behind," the two-hour Deep Space Nine series finale, which aired on June 2, 1999. Not only did the episode do a remarkable job of closing out the Dominion War arc, it addressed Sisko's mission as the Emissary, further restored Worf's association with the Klingon Empire, and brough full circle several romances, bromances, friendships and familial relationships: Odo and Quark, Dr. Bashir and Garak, Benjamin and Jake, Kira and Odo, O'Brien and Dr. Bashir, Sisko and Kasidy, Ezri Dax and Dr. Bashir, Kai Winn and Dukat, Quark and Kira, etc. Then, there was that great party in Vic Fontaine's lounge, with Sisko offering these touching words: "To the best crew any captain ever had. This may be the last time we're all together. But no matter what the future holds, no matter how far we travel, a part of us... a very important part, will always remain here, on Deep Space 9."Today, StarTrek.com toasts the 18th anniversary of "What You Leave Behind" by sharing these interesting facts, figures and anecdotes:Kroeker's First Finale

    DS9
    Voyager
    Enterprise
    Endgame
    These Are The Voyages...


    Number 173

    Deep Space Nine


    And the Tears Flowed



    Marty McFly Would Be Proud
    Back to the Future


    Hey, Isn't That...?


    He Was in All 173 Episodes

    Can you name the only actor to appear in every single episode of DS9? That'd be Avery Brooks.What Do These Guys Have in Common?


    Emissary


    It's a Wrap... Party



    And the Award Goes To...
    Dark Frontier
    Voyager

    The Last Word

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top