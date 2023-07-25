"What You Leave Behind" ... 16 Years Later

"What You Leave Behind," the two-hour Deep Space Nine series finale, aired on June 2, 1999, or 16 years ago today. The episode did a remarkable job of closing out the Dominion War arc, addressing Sisko's mission as the Emissary, further restoring Worf's association with the Klingon Empire, and bringing full circle several romances, bromances, friendships and familial relationships: Odo and Quark, Benjamin and Jake, Dr. Bashir and Garak, Sisko and Kasidy, Kira and Odo, Ezri Dax and Dr. Bashir, Kai Winn and Dukat, Quark and Kira, O'Brien and Dr. Bashir, etc. And, of course, there was that great party in Vic Fontaine's lounge, with Sisko uttering these memorable lines: "To the best crew any captain ever had. This may be the last time we're all together. But no matter what the future holds, no matter how far we travel, a part of us... a very important part, will always remain here, on Deep Space 9."To celebrate the 16th anniversary of "What You Leave Behind," we offer you these interesting facts, figures and anecdotes:"What You Leave Behind" was episode 173 of Deep Space Nine.