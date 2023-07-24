What Would Captain Kirk Play in Quarantine?

We may be stuck indoors right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t go on the occasional epic adventure of exploration and discovery. Video games offer a whole new realm of escapism, brimming with new worlds to probe, puzzles to solve, and mysteries to uncover. They can even give us new and unique ways of connecting with each other, all without leaving the comfort of our own living rooms.

The many crews of all our favorite Star Trek series’ are certainly no strangers to adversity. If tasked with the important order to maintain social distancing, I’m certain they would all answer the call. However, I have to wonder who (while confined to quarters as Starfleet’s top scientists search for a cure to some similar new pandemic) just might take the opportunity to brush up on some “retro” 21st century gaming?

Here is a list of some fantastic non-mobile games you can play right now, each accompanied by a Star Trek character whose tastes just might match your own!