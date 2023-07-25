What Would Captain Kirk Do? Book Coming Soon

You're in a tough bind and you ask yourself, "What Would Captain Kirk Do?" Come on, we've all been there. It's the Star Trek way. And what's the logical extension of that? How about the upcoming book, What Would Captain Kirk Do? Written by Brandon T. Snider, it will be published by Penguin Books/Price Stern Sloan on May 17, 2016. Here's the synopsis:

Dig through the many pages of advice in this fun pop philosophy book as narrated by Captain Kirk, based on the characters from Star Trek: The Original Series. The cosmos is filled with a great many wonders—uncharted worlds, bizarre life forms, chaos and calm. Tread carefully as you navigate through this collection of scenarios as Captain Kirk teaches you how to handle even the most challenging situations. The possibilities are as limitless as the universe itself.

What Would Captain Kirk Do? will cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $10.50 in Canada. Go to www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books to pre-order.