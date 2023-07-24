What We Learned From Star Trek in 2020

In a curious way, I’ve marked the passage of time during the pandemic through Star Trek.

The pandemic began as Star Trek: Picard was midway through its debut season. In the dead of summer in August I laughed along with Star Trek: Lower Decks. As winter draws closer, I’ve turned to the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. In between, there were favorite episodes of classic shows that I rewatched, including binging Deep Space Nine twice all the way through.

I grew up tracking the passage of time through TV shows that were currently airing or major movie releases, but this year it feels different. This year, both memorable in the historical significance and numbing in the sameness of quarantine, is unlike anything I’ve experienced, and for me, the only way to make sense of that is through the media I’ve consumed. Perhaps it is selfish of me to want to make sense of the senseless via a television show. After all, this is a year marked by death, by upheaval, by a desire to leave the apocalypse that was the pandemic for a braver, kinder world. But as someone who’s always tried to understand the world through the lens of the media I consume, perhaps for me the best way to try and look for hope is through Star Trek.

As I continued to draw comfort from the franchise, I noticed that online, others were doing the same. From fans who grew up with the franchise to people who just watched the show all the way through for the first time, as a community we grew closer through our shared love. It connected us through screens and online, and in a time of isolation it helped so many of us find a community at a time when we needed it most.

I reached out to several of our freelancers and other voices in the Star Trek community for their thoughts on how Star Trek helped them through 2020, from rewatching classic favorites to exploring brave new worlds. Check out what they had to say below, and share how Star Trek helped you through 2020 on our social channels.