What Deep Space Nine's 'Move Along Home' Has to Teach Us About Curiosity and Fear

In the room filled with Wadi at a party, Sisko, Dax, and Bashir quietly enter and observe, attempting to determine what this new challenge consists of while Kira loses her cool completely. She’s frightened and threatened, but disguises it as she often does with anger. Kira tries getting the attention of a few of the Wadi, and when they simply ignore her, she decides things have gone far enough. She picks up one of the trays laden with party foods and throws it to the floor with a clatter before exploding. “Will someone please tell me what’s going on around here. Why are you doing this to us? What is wrong with you people?” The Wadi only laugh in the face of Kira’s rage. Losing her cool though draws the others back into seeing the cruelty in the game. Kira’s rage can’t mask her genuine fear forever, either. When the choking gas begins flooding the room, Sisko grows angry with Falow for failing to help, and Kira tells him, “You’re hurting us, can’t you see that?” Making people afraid and causing them to suffer isn’t a game to Kira, and it's not to the others either.

Her reactions bring this point home unlike anyone else’s, and it's because of Kira’s past experiences that the ability to be curious about the unknown and seemingly flippant with other peoples’ lives is never taken for granted. She possibly, more than anyone else, understands what these attitudes can lead to. To Kira, then, curiosity has become a luxury. Survival is not.

Once past the room, Bashir and Kira have a conversation in the maze of hallways. Bashir says, “Isn’t it simply a matter of figuring out how to win this game?” Kira replies, “Simply? I don’t think we have any other choice.” Kira says a moment later, ”We’re playing for our lives here, Doctor. I don’t think you’re taking this very seriously.” Bashir responds, saying, “On the contrary, Major. I find the stakes to be highly motivating.”