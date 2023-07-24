What If You Could Use the Enterprise Briefing Room to Solve Your Toughest Problems?

Different perspectives on the house continued to clunk around in my head, yet I couldn’t get a fix on them. My decision did not feel well reasoned. It felt rushed.

You know what might have helped? If I’d had access to the Enterprise briefing room to sort through my thoughts. In the briefing room, each member on Picard’s team has a chance to offer their perspective before a final decision about action is made.

When you are able to reflect on each perspective, then at least you can understand why you made it — even if you end up regretting your ultimate choice. You understand that the decision you made was the best one you could have made with the information you had at the time.

I wonder what the Enterprise crew would have said if I’d had them in my briefing room when I needed to decide about the house with only minutes on the clock? After they got over the bafflement of needing to pay for personal lodgings, of course.

Perhaps Worf would speak up first. Always defensive of his crewmates, if a bit trigger happy, Worf might have suggested I demand a fair price on the house, even if this offended the sellers. Worf would say: “You should fight these dishonorable sellers for an outcome that is just.” He would pick up my phone, thrust it in my face, and say, “Call!”.

But then, Deanna Troi might ask, her head at a tilt, if I would be happy there, the financial risk aside. She might also add that humans only started to consider home ownership important in the 20th century. “Is owning a home the only option you can feel good about?”

Data might offer his two cents by analyzing several years of market data. He might then point out that since the market generally goes up, the house was probably a safe bet in the long term. “If you are going to be staying in the home for more than several years, why are you hesitant to make the purchase?” he’d say. Never mind that the market is a bit rocky in the moment.

Geordi La Forge would think outside the box, pondering the problem for several moments before speaking up. “What if you invested in some land instead, got a trailer for it, and used salvaged materials to build yourself a semi-submerged earth ship?” No doubt if he were in the market for a new home, this is what he would do!

And I would have to remain an active listener this whole time, just like Picard would have done in my shoes. I’d be open to all of these ideas, shutting none down until they had all been heard. Then like Picard, I would square my shoulders and passionately make my point to my fiancé and to the realtor.