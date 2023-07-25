What If The Original Star Trek Had Debuted on Friday Nights?

Star Trek famously premiered on Thursday, September 8, 1966, at 8:30 p.m. The change to Fridays during season three of The Original Series is often cited as one of the reasons for Star Trek’s eventual cancellation. In the era before DVRs, the argument goes that many of those from the demographic group watching Star Trek were out on Friday evenings, not home watching TV, and hence, the cancellation. Whether that is true or not, the perception had been that Friday nights were a bad night for science fiction programs to air (V: The Series suffered the same Friday night experience in 1984 and was cancelled after only one year).

One of the items in the University of California, Los Angeles’ Gene Roddenberry Star Trek Television Series Collection which caught our eye was a Western Union telegram sent by Roddenberry on March 6, 1966, informing the show's actors of Star Trek being picked up by NBC as a series. Roddenberry wrote: “GOOD NEWS OFFICIAL PICKUP TODAY OUR FIVE YEAR MISSION 830 EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT BEST REGARDS GENE RODDENBERRY.”