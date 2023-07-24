What I Learned About Self-Esteem From Voyager's Doctor

When The Doctor was first activated on Star Trek: Voyager, he was curt and impersonal. Even so, it was clear he had a personality and a good — if artificial and holographic — heart. He also only knew how to act the way he was programmed, was asked to help during a crisis, and didn’t have all the resources he was set up to expect.

As the crew came to depend on him for care and assistance, The Doctor continued to add subroutines to his program that made him a bit gentler and gave him more personality. Many of these new subroutines allowed him to find interests, comfort others, desire pleasure, and even develop flaws.

During quarantine, I had the chance to consider Star Trek from a different point of view, and now I realize that The Doctor’s subroutines didn’t just add intelligence. In improving and finding himself, he also added the development of his self-esteem to his repertoire as he learned to love and value himself.