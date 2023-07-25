What Do Trek & Canadian Space Agency Have in Common?

Star Trek is a worldwide sensation. Some people are die-hard fans while others can quote it without having ever watched it. From the very first episode on September 8, 1966 -- a time when technology was developing rapidly and society was opening its doors to the rest of the world -- the trailblazing series featured teleportation machines, wireless communications and a multicultural universe.

The space-based saga's 50th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on some of the similarities between Star Trek and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Cutting-Edge Medical Equipment

When Enterprise crew members became sick, Dr. McCoy was able to diagnose the problem in record time, using his medical tricorder.

MicroFlow could pave the way for just such a gadget. Tested by the CSA on the International Space Station in 2013, this miniaturized version of a flow cytometer (a common research or clinical laboratory instrument used for a range of bioanalysis and clinical diagnoses) can spot cells and biological molecules rapidly by using fibre-optic technology.

MicroFlow could revolutionize how astronauts areable to diagnose and treat themselves and others throughout long-duration missions by allowing the crew to test for medical conditions without having to send samples back to Earth for analysis.