Wesley Crusher Uniform You've Secretly Wanted Available Now

The Wesley Crusher hoodie is light grey below, with dark grey on the shoulders and a black hood lining, and it features the familiar three-horizontal-stripe design across the shoulders, with the green coming up and over the red on the left shoulder. The body of the product is made of 70% cotton, 30% polyester, while the trim is 97% cotton and 3% Spandex, and the hood lining is 100% cotton. It comes in sizes ranging from small to double XL and it costs $59.99.

Visit www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.