Published Jul 17, 2015
Welsh Government Replies in Klingon
Welsh Government Replies in Klingon
There be Star Trek fans in Wales. And they converse in Klingon, no less. Welsh politician Darren Millar, according to reports appearing on the BBC, CNN and elsewhere, recently fowarded a trio of questions -- from a consultant -- pertaining to purported UFO sightings at Cardiff Airport to Edwina Hart, the government minister responsible for science. The reply from the liberal Welsh government was as follows: "jang vIDa je due luq. ach ghotvam'e' QI'yaH devolve qaS." Translated from Klingon, it means "The minister will reply in due course. However this is a non-devolved matter."
---
Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.