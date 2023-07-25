Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 6, 2013

    We'll Drink To That: Vulcan Ale Coming May 1

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    How often, after a tough day, have you muttered the words, “Man, I wish I could have some Vulcan Ale right about now”? We’re guessing it’s probably more often than you care to admit. But we digress. Vulcan Ale is about to become a reality, with DeLancey Direct Incorporated set to bring the new bottled brew to market in Canada on May 1.

    “Vulcan Ale will be a high-quality handcrafted Irish Red Ale that promises to explore a new universe of taste,” Vern Raincock, founder and CEO of DeLancey Direct, said in a statement.And, logically, keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Vulcan Ale.

