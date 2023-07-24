The Spirit of Star Trek is Alive and Well in Small-Town Alberta

Contrary to what you might be thinking, the town of Vulcan was not named after Spock’s home planet.

The village that was originally incorporated in 1912 and later became a town in 1921, was named after the Roman god of fire by a Canadian Pacific Railway surveyor who was particularly fond of the classical world.

But that doesn’t mean they haven’t embraced the association over the years.

It’s a little bit of a chicken-and-the-egg scenario when it comes to how exactly the town became associated with Star Trek. Pat Wisener, who was part of the initial push to officially associate the town with the Star Trek franchise, said that sometime in the 1970s a concrete “Welcome to Vulcan” sign was put up at the edge of the town. While that sign meant little to the people who resided there, fans of Star Trek would stop in on their way by and take a photo so they could tell people they’d “been to Vulcan.”

At the same time, the Government of Alberta was trying to encourage community engagement through a rural initiatives program and the town of Vulcan wasn’t doing so hot — they needed something that would draw people in. Admittedly, the association with Star Trek wasn’t universally loved, but the fans were already coming, so why not embrace it?

So, Wisener and other members of the community formed the Vulcan Association for Science and Trek (or VAST). And in the 1990s, the association with the Star Trek franchise started taking shape with the Vulcan Starship landing just outside of the town in 1995.