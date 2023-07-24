Who's Who: The Discovery's New Future Faces

A high-ranking figure whose role remains mysterious, Kovich (David Cronenberg) debriefs Philippa Georgiou about the Terran Empire and remains by Vance’s side as the Emerald Chain attacks Federation HQ. As the admiral’s trusted security chief, Lieutenant Willa (Vanessa Jackson) greets Discovery with a frosty demeanor before succumbing to the crew’s charm and guiding the bridge team during their orientation through Starfleet’s latest tech.

The 32nd-century equivalent of Voyager’s Doctor, Eli (Brendan Beiser) utilizes his advanced biometric sensors to gauge Osyraa’s sincerity in her attempt to unite the Federation and Emerald Chain. Without Eli, Vance might never have believed that Osyraa genuinely sought a diplomatic resolution. Lieutenant Teemo (Dorren Lee) coordinates HQ’s communications and conveys the admiral’s orders to the fleet upon Osyraa’s arrival and throughout the Viridian’s barrage on the shield barrier. Teemo holds the distinction of informing Vance that Ni’Var had dispatched a fleet to support the Federation.