We Heard It Through The Grapevine... Star Trek, The Wine

Star Trek, the wine, has been produced in a limited production of 1701 cases and the bottles feature one of three labels, each displaying the handiwork of Juan Ortiz, the man responsible for the monthly quartet of Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints. The three labels on Star Trek, the wine, are “The City on the Edge of Forever,” “The Trouble with Tribbles” and “Mirror, Mirror.” Each bottle of Star Trek, the wine, costs $24.99. Click HERE for additional details and to pre-order the wines, which will ship in approximately eight weeks.