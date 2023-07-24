Watching Star Trek Generations Spoiled

In his book Show Sold Separately: Promos, Spoilers, and Other Media Paratexts (2010), Jonathan Gray examines how spoilers help fans navigate their own, individualistic path through the text. This essentially describes my 12-year-old self’s motivation, to not just see the film as another member in a crowded theater but to claim a sense of propriety or even connoisseurship. There were still surprises, of course. Scenes were cut, many of which surfaced as DVD extras. The intro of the champagne bottle in space was no longer intercut with a scene of Kirk skydiving from Earth orbit. Picard’s Nexus children no longer give him an antique sextant as a present. The surface of Veridian III is a desert instead of a jungle. A particularly unpleasant scene where Soran tortures Geordi by stopping his heart was gone, removing the context for Soran’s subsequent line “His heart wasn’t in it.” And then, of course, there was the climax, substantially altered after Soran shooting Kirk in the back tested badly.

There were more minor things too, like a missing line that would have definitively established that Guinan’s “sixth sense” is a consequence of her contact with the Nexus. Or a reference to Deanna having been thrown to holo-lions in a Roman coliseum during her own post-promotion hazing. After getting home from the premiere, I read through the paper script in search of any new detail . . . experiencing the film twice in one day.

In my subsequent years in fandom, I remember other leaked scripts, notably one for Star Trek Nemesis that was filled with angry annotations. My attitude towards spoilers has changed substantially. I managed to avoid all foreknowledge of Star Trek Into Darkness, only learning the identity of Benedict Cumberbatch’s character as the film revealed it. But this has less to do with my having more discipline than my fundamentally being less invested While I probably anticipate Star Trek: Picard more strongly than I have any other Star Trek product of the 21st century, it’s a more muted, matured set of expectations. On some level, I envy the ability to experience hype as intensely as did when I was 12.