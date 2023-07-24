Watching First Contact In the Worst Possible Timeline

This article was originally published on November 20, 2020.

Star Trek, at its core, is about a future where we’ve overcome culture clash to become a better society who can work together to a common good. Creator Gene Roddenberry spoke at length about why his Enterprise crew comprised people from different races and backgrounds, and how it represented a future beyond the time that gave birth to the series. Trek is matter-of-fact, even innocent, about a humanity without borders.

It’s for that reason that, in a series that features the meeting of disparate cultures as a constant theme and plot complication, the biggest culture clashes often happen between our Federation heroes and the humans of the past. In the first season episode of TNG, “The Neutral Zone,” when the Enterprise rescues three cryogenically frozen humans from the late 20th century, they are like boorish tourists, both overwhelmed by the miracle of the future and uncertain what to do with themselves in a world where wages and want don’t exist. In the DS9 episodes “Past Tense, Parts 1 & 2” Sisko, Bashir, and Dax find themselves dragged back to a 2024 ripe for violent revolution as society buckles under the weight of its every ill.

The past (that is, our present), is terrible and full of trouble, but every human in Star Trek walks around free from that burden. We are going to get over it, Trek reassures us. There’s hope. We can be better.

That future is what’s at stake in Star Trek: First Contact, the second TNG-cast film and Jonathan Frakes’ feature length debut as director. As the Borg pull a desperate gambit to travel back in time to Earth before its ascension into the Federation, they aren’t just trying to assimilate Picard again, but to completely erase the world that created him. In almost no other story in all of Star Trek is the fear of losing that future so immediate.

Watching it now, as the world groans under the weight of so much woe, is to view the film in a completely different light. It feels like we, too, are struggling against the promise of the future being callously snatched away.