WATCH: Wil Wheaton Wows With Reply To Child's "Nerd" Question

We love this video and are surprised it’s taken so long to go viral. Wil Wheaton, sitting on a panel at Denver Comic-Con last summer, was asked the following question by a young fan: “When you were a kid, were you called a nerd and, if so, how did you deal with it?” Star Trek: The Next Generation's former boy wonder, Wesley Crusher, who is now 41 years old and a father of two, delivered an epic, heartfelt, personal three-minute response that resulted in raucous cheers from everyone in attendance and, no doubt, will make a difference in that child’s life. If you haven’t seen the video and heard Wheaton's words of wisdom, check it out. And even if you have, check it out again. There’s no better way to start your Monday.