    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 4, 2019

    WATCH: Trek's Replicator Nearing Reality

    According to Science magazine, ordering Earl Grey tea, hot, from a replicator is inching closer to reality

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Replicator Nearing Reality

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek’s replicator is this-close to becoming a reality. Right now, 3-D printers print objects layer by layer, a time-consuming process, particularly when larger objects are involved. Enter the scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, who – according to a video posted on the Science magazine website, have “come up with a new 3D printing technology that rapidly makes objects appear all at once, seemingly from nowhere. The new approach is built on technology for pinpoint delivery of radiation in cancer patients.”

    There’s even a reference to Earl Grey tea… hot. Watch the video, below:

    Source: Star Trek-like replicator creates entire objects in minutes by ScienceMagazine

