WATCH: Trek Interviews from The Archive of American Television

The Archive of American Television, founded in 1997 by the Television Academy Foundation, has the following slogan: “Capturing television history, one voice at a time.” To that end, it’s conducted filmed oral histories with hundreds of television figures, including on-screen talent and behind-the-scenes figures. Given that Star Trek has played such a vital role in the history of television and that so many people associated with Star Trek have worked on other great projects as well, it’s no surprise that the Archive features dozens of interviews with Star Trek names, all of which can be viewed at the click of a key.So, with no further ado, here’s a partial list of the Star Trek-centric names whose interviews are available for watching: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, Harve Bennett, Robert Butler, Alexander Courage, LeVar Burton, Dorothy Fontana, James Hong, Gerald Perry Finnerman, Elinor Donahue, Ralph Senensky, Herbert F. Solow, Jane Wyatt, Gerald Fried, Robert Justman, Joseph M. Wilcots, Diana Muldaur, Ricardo Montalban, Fred Steiner, Richard Matheson, William Schallert, George Clayton Johnson and more. Watch some of our favorite segments below or click HERE to check out the Star Trek page at the Archive of American Television.