WATCH: The Ultimate Fleet Command

Star Trek Fleet Command represents the first free-roaming multiplayer Star Trek experience to combine role-playing game style progression and real-time battles with enemy ships, all on mobile devices. A fast-paced strategy experience, the game brings players unparalleled access to the Star Trek universe along with an epic narrative that unfolds as they travel to the furthest corners of the galaxy.

Players in Star Trek Fleet Command can customize their gameplay experience as narrative paths branch and diverge depending on which of the hundreds of available missions they choose to complete and how they approach interactions with other deep-space denizens. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and build dream teams made up of their favorite characters, among them Captain Kirk, Spock and Uhura, and factions such as the Federation, Klingons and Romulans to fight alongside and determine their place in the cosmos. With each faction offering unique officers, ships and technologies to progress and utilize as strategic assets, the level of personalization offered in Star Trek Fleet Command is about as limitless as the universe.

To learn more about Star Trek Fleet Command, follow @StarTrekFleet on Twitter and @StarTrekFleetCommand on Instagram and Facebook.