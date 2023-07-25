Published Oct 6, 2019
Watch the NYCC Star Trek Universe Panel
Let's relive the magic, shall we?
Don't miss out on any of the action from Saturday's NYCC Star Trek Universe panel. We have every gasp, scream, and OMG! moment streaming below.
The Star Trek: Discovery portion of the panel featured Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Acting Captain Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin. Martin-Green had the pleasure of introducing the Discovery season three trailer, while Kurtzman announced that the new season of Star Trek: Short Treks was dropping that very second for American viewers, with the first episode, "Q&A."
Star Trek: Picard brought along castmembers Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor), alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin, as well as co-executive producer and director Hanelle Culpepper and supervising producer Kirsten Beyer. The show's North American American premiere date, January 23rd, was announced, alongside an international premiere, January 24th. The anticipated series will air its 10 episode first season on Thursdays and Fridays respectively.
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave. Star Trek: Short Treks stream exclusively in the United States on CBS All Access.
Star Trek: Picard will stream exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave.
