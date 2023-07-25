Watch the NYCC Star Trek Universe Panel

The Star Trek: Discovery portion of the panel featured Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Acting Captain Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin. Martin-Green had the pleasure of introducing the Discovery season three trailer, while Kurtzman announced that the new season of Star Trek: Short Treks was dropping that very second for American viewers, with the first episode, "Q&A."

Star Trek: Picard brought along castmembers Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor), alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin, as well as co-executive producer and director Hanelle Culpepper and supervising producer Kirsten Beyer. The show's North American American premiere date, January 23rd, was announced, alongside an international premiere, January 24th. The anticipated series will air its 10 episode first season on Thursdays and Fridays respectively.